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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold BLK

May 13, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 70 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BLK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Existing +109-$496
RWA Wealth Partners LLC Existing +946-$2,427
Natixis Advisors LLC Existing -5,529-$22,288
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Existing +1,897+$315
Arax Advisory Partners Existing +401+$216
Fortress Private Ledger LLC Existing +4-$47
FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Existing -2-$39
Choate Investment Advisors Existing +37-$225
Crews Bank & Trust Existing UNCH-$168
Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Existing +1,772-$484
Principal Securities Inc. Existing -35-$675
Quantbot Technologies LP Existing -2,871-$3,640
Scotia Capital Inc. Existing -2,667-$15,104
Fusion Capital LLC NEW +243+$234
Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Existing -132-$232
Banque Transatlantique SA Existing +706+$663
Cpwa LLC NEW +234+$225
Avestar Capital LLC Existing +89-$21
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing -25,706-$31,972
BlackRock Inc. Existing +39,694-$1,058,237
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Existing UNCH-$32
Signature Equity Partners LLC Existing -21-$39
NewEdge Wealth LLC Existing -1,952-$2,856
WealthCollab LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Existing -263-$644
Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co NEW +948+$912
Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +993+$943
CI Investments Inc. Existing -46,287-$52,416
First Trust Advisors LP Existing -82,365-$103,607
Aggregate Change: -119,757-$1,292,141

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing BLK positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 12 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BLK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BLK at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,653 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BLK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BLK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 10,320,955 shares in the aggregate, from 35,014,070 up to 45,335,025 for a share count increase of approximately 29.48%. The overall top three funds holding BLK on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of BLK Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 9,240,600
2.Temasek Holdings Private Ltd 5,330,492
3.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 3,531,954
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BLK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn
 Institutional Holders of COMT
 High Yield REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn-> Institutional Holders of COMT-> High Yield REITs-> More articles by this source->

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