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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AXP

May 06, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AXP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CNB Bank Existing -24-$68
Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Existing -35-$269
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Existing +327-$335
Deutsche Bank AG Existing -333,685-$305,840
WoodTrust Financial Corp Existing -2,355-$3,427
Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$110
Sun Group Wealth Partners Existing +250+$37
LPL Financial LLC Existing -9,550-$64,800
Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Existing -2-$19
May Hill Capital LLC Existing -849-$434
Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Existing -520-$265
New York State Common Retirement Fund Existing -4,145-$42,682
North Star Asset Management Inc. Existing -17-$69
Westchester Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$44
Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Existing +72-$406
Elyxium Wealth LLC Existing +55-$225
O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Existing -28-$93
Pacer Advisors Inc. Existing -15,286-$7,512
Alteri Wealth LLC Existing +29-$109
Brio Consultants LLC Existing -110-$81
Tweedy Browne Co LLC Existing -1,607-$4,844
Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Existing UNCH-$69
Redmond Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$74
Mechanics Financial Corp Existing UNCH-$127
Aggregate Change: -367,480-$431,865

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing AXP positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AXP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AXP at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,956 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AXP shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AXP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,958,896 shares in the aggregate, from 57,432,618 up to 61,391,514 for a share count increase of approximately 6.89%. The overall top three funds holding AXP on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of AXP Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 9,250,373
2.Nuveen LLC 5,590,781
3.UBS Group AG 4,566,249
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AXP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 YTD Return
 INMB Average Annual Return
 Mergers and Acquisitions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return-> INMB Average Annual Return-> Mergers and Acquisitions-> More articles by this source->

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