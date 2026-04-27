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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AMGN

April 27, 2026 — 06:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 72 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) was held by 35 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMGN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CWS Financial Advisors LLC Existing +3+$37
PFG Investments LLC Existing +2,032+$903
BIP Wealth LLC Existing -1,048-$126
Kelman Lazarov Inc. Existing +18+$36
Baer Investment Advisory LLC NEW +2,657+$935
World Investment Advisors Existing +46+$531
Counterweight Ventures LLC Existing -240+$115
Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Existing -16+$21
Canal Capital Management LLC Existing +292+$666
First Dallas Securities Inc. Existing +100+$135
Carter Financial Group INC. Existing -55+$38
Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Existing -279-$73
Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,223+$623
DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Existing +85+$121
New York State Teachers Retirement System Existing +2,332+$11,594
Gordian Advisors LLC Existing +4+$22
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Existing +44+$45
Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Existing -10+$27
Evolution Wealth Management Inc. Existing +5+$3
Vivid Wealth Management LLC NEW +6,987+$2,459
Meramec Financial Planners LLC Existing UNCH+$2
WBH Advisory Inc. Existing UNCH+$44
QRG Capital Management Inc. Existing +16,029+$7,563
Oxbow Advisors LLC Existing -12+$281
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -1,012-$290
Burford Brothers Inc. Existing +38+$91
Apeiron RIA LLC Existing -217-$62
Integrity Wealth Partners LLC NEW +694+$244
Simplify Asset Management Inc. Existing -36,506-$11,560
Lesa Sroufe & Co Existing UNCH+$208
Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Existing -100-$6
HB Wealth Management LLC Existing +106+$1,412
Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Existing -254+$204
BCK Partners Inc. Existing -50-$1
Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Existing UNCH+$17
Aggregate Change: -7,104+$16,259

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing AMGN positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 13 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMGN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMGN at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,423 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMGN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMGN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 907,614 shares in the aggregate, from 13,674,492 up to 14,582,106 for a share count increase of approximately 6.64%. The overall top three funds holding AMGN on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of AMGN Held
1.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 830,595
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 666,450
3.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 566,919
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMGN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Best High Yield Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NDIA
 Media Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Best High Yield Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NDIA-> Media Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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