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AMAT

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AMAT

April 29, 2026 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 49 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMAT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Garde Capital Inc. Existing UNCH+$76
Garner Asset Management Corp Existing -565+$788
Hartline Investment Corp Existing UNCH+$711
Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Existing +27+$118
Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Existing -3,204+$2,424
Hoey Investments Inc. Existing UNCH+$37
R Squared Ltd NEW +1,611+$551
Meitav Investment House Ltd. Existing -973+$242
Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Existing +400+$343
Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Existing -335+$122
United Asset Strategies Inc. Existing +57+$682
Sather Financial Group Inc NEW +629+$215
Unified Investment Management Existing -297+$134
Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC NEW +710+$243
Advance Capital Management Inc. Existing +24+$82
Burney Co. Existing -8,635+$1,090
Signet Private Wealth LLC Existing +629+$342
Swedbank AB Existing -126,794+$208,004
Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Existing -2,187+$593
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +405+$233
Strategic Blueprint LLC Existing +181+$194
Investment House LLC Existing UNCH+$89
Aggregate Change: -138,317+$217,313

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing AMAT positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 8 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMAT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMAT at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,847 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMAT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMAT. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 298,882 shares in the aggregate, from 29,112,835 down to 28,813,953 for a share count decline of approximately -1.03%. The overall top three funds holding AMAT on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of AMAT Held
1.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 2,802,843
2.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 1,757,378
3.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 1,715,242
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMAT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stock RSI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SEPA
 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SEPA-> Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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