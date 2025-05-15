See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds TSLA

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 134 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 51 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$191
Luminist Capital LLC NEW +10+$3
Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Existing -36,668-$34,904
CSM Advisors LLC Existing +725+$71
Full Sail Capital LLC NEW +1,309+$339
Comerica Bank Existing -6,736-$58,334
Freedom Investment Management Inc. Existing +687-$899
RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +3,414+$885
Synovus Financial Corp Existing +2,841-$2,974
Oak Harvest Investment Services Existing -269-$251
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Existing +351,748+$25,719
Truvestments Capital LLC Existing +79-$204
Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC NEW +2,006+$520
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Existing +3,812-$26,636
Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$2
Delta Investment Management LLC Existing -554-$1,311
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -436-$665
Triad Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,382+$59
Jane Street Group LLC Existing -9,176,901-$2,159,363
Bank of Hawaii Existing -1,344-$2,594
Corebridge Financial Inc. Existing -27,708-$120,645
Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Existing +204-$69
Virtus Advisers LLC NEW +595+$154
Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Existing -19,021-$7,681
NCM Capital Management LLC NEW +4,018+$1,041
PEAK6 LLC Existing -2,581,804-$819,004
Silvant Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$1,429
Guggenheim Capital LLC Existing -96,280-$87,437
RB Capital Management LLC Existing +91-$359
FORA Capital LLC Existing -3,840-$4,221
PKS Advisory Services LLC Existing +875-$37
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. NEW +153,706+$39,834
Widmann Financial Services Inc. Existing -10,992-$5,195
Orion Capital Management LLC Existing -2,526-$1,084
WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -2,787-$3,461
WealthTrust Axiom LLC Existing +304-$119
South Plains Financial Inc. Existing +402-$224
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Existing -120,504-$167,158
BWM Planning LLC Existing +22-$224
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing +7,993-$4,235
Ieq Capital LLC Existing +156,300+$5,757
Warwick Investment Management Inc. Existing +578-$103
Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Existing +826-$1,270
Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,197-$1,729
GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Existing UNCH-$130
Redwood Investment Management LLC Existing +1,756-$133
Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Existing -216-$421
Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Existing -281-$1,081
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing +7,469-$283
Aristides Capital LLC Existing +74,000+$31,331
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Existing +342,834-$337,281
Aggregate Change: -10,966,684-$3,747,628

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 18 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that FWG Investments LLC., KilterHowling LLC, Note Advisors LLC, WS Management Lllp, and Gabelli Funds LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TSLA common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,420 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,921,593 shares in the aggregate, from 1,025,703,122 up to 1,028,624,715 for a share count increase of approximately 0.28%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of TSLA Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 246,887,705
2.BlackRock Inc. 205,668,592
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 63,498,689
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

