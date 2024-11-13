News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPY

November 13, 2024 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 83 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) was held by 52 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Existing -109-$39
Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Existing -148+$336
Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Existing -1+$139
Plancorp LLC Existing +102+$244
GeoWealth Management LLC Existing +28,624+$16,714
Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Existing +2,123+$13,502
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Existing UNCH+$14
Cibc World Market Inc. Existing +167,468+$104,180
Enclave Advisors LLC NEW +6,668+$3,826
Pinnacle Holdings LLC NEW +565+$324
American Money Management LLC Existing -28+$21
Regal Investment Advisors LLC Existing -4,084-$1,014
Chilton Capital Management LLC Existing -17,661-$8,622
HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +80+$70
TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Existing -11,638+$318
Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Existing +6,039+$7,678
AGF Management Ltd. Existing -150+$615
J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Existing -4+$42
Cannell & Spears LLC Existing +346+$597
Wealthfront Advisers LLC Existing +10,134+$9,579
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing -554-$149
Sykon Capital LLC NEW +375+$215
Naples Money Management LLC Existing +1,119+$1,394
HRT Financial LP Existing +1,888,679+$1,307,386
High Probability Advisors LLC NEW +2,851+$1,636
Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Existing -19+$270
Madison Asset Management LLC Existing +2,511+$2,845
9258 Wealth Management LLC Existing -94+$44
KilterHowling LLC Existing -12+$10
Edge Capital Group LLC Existing -386+$7,113
WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Existing -377-$181
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Existing +15,761+$29,754
WNY Asset Management LLC Existing +68+$157
Colonial Trust Co SC Existing -65+$152
Taylor Financial Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$89
Boston Research & Management Inc. Existing -15+$202
HRC Wealth Management LLC Existing -3+$17
BHK Investment Advisors LLC Existing +10+$152
Scholtz & Company LLC Existing -245-$93
Bey Douglas LLC Existing UNCH+$5
Colonial Trust Advisors Existing +1,000+$623
Lcnb Corp Existing -211+$185
Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Existing +1,316+$1,248
Bessemer Group Inc. Existing +8,974+$12,733
Gallacher Capital Management LLC Existing +1+$50
Elyxium Wealth LLC NEW +9,998+$5,736
Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$13
Capital Planning Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$81
Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Existing -88+$53
Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Existing +363+$220
Berger Financial Group Inc Existing -791+$372
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Existing +405,760+$236,800
Aggregate Change: +2,524,252+$1,757,656

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing SPY positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 22 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPY at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,019 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPY shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 25,483,570 shares in the aggregate, from 184,223,667 up to 209,707,237 for a share count increase of approximately 13.83%. The overall top three funds holding SPY on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of SPY Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 56,678,232
2.International Assets Investment Management LLC 14,260,195
3.Mizuho Securities USA LLC 9,577,000
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SPY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



