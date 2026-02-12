Markets
MRSH

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds MRSH

February 12, 2026 — 09:52 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 37 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (Symbol: MRSH) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRSH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Andina Capital Management LLC NEW +2,332+$433
Andra AP fonden NEW +54,110+$10,038
Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC NEW +1,619+$300
Colonial Trust Co SC NEW +560+$104
Cincinnati Financial Corp NEW +278,334+$51,637
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P NEW +202+$37
CSU Producer Resources Inc. NEW +2,967+$550
Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO NEW +12,976+$2,407
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co NEW +62,597+$11,613
Cincinnati Indemnity Co. NEW +10,596+$1,966
HM Payson & Co. NEW +4,726+$877
Cincinnati Insurance Co. NEW +275,766+$51,160
Aggregate Change: +706,785+$131,122

All of these funds above have MRSH as new positions at 12/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRSH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRSH at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,308 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRSH shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRSH. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 108,144,921 shares in the aggregate, from 18 up to 108,144,939 for a share count increase of approximately 600805116.67%. The overall top three funds holding MRSH on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of MRSH Held
1.Capital International Investors 18,766,815
2.Capital World Investors 16,925,131
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 11,644,025
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRSH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (Symbol: MRSH).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Energy Stock Dividends
 MLAB Price Target
 MLVF Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stock Dividends-> MLAB Price Target-> MLVF Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.