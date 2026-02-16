See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds MRK

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 108 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Commerce Bank Existing +214,718+$37,917
Quattro Advisors LLC NEW +509+$54
Aviso Wealth Management Existing -2,310+$32
Acorns Advisers LLC Existing -10+$51
Brick & Kyle Associates Existing -222+$1,502
Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Existing +4,135+$1,339
Wiregrass Investment Management LLC NEW +3,208+$338
Greenline Wealth Management LLC NEW +32+$3
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Existing UNCH+$1
Advyzon Investment Management LLC Existing +6,883+$985
Fiduciary Trust Co Existing -8,147+$8,358
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Existing +81,689+$16,310
Baird Financial Group Inc. Existing +29,226+$30,096
Sterling Capital Management LLC Existing -3,648-$179
GTS Securities LLC Existing +23,061+$2,641
Rhumbline Advisers Existing -124,089+$74,399
Pinney & Scofield Inc. Existing -17+$4
PCM Encore LLC NEW +17,096+$1,800
Fairfield Bush & CO. Existing -563+$433
Stifel Financial Corp Existing -173,815+$167,723
Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Existing -2,059+$56
American Investment Services Inc. Existing +9,977+$2,028
Vega Investment Solutions NEW +13,680+$1,440
Ostrum Asset Management Existing -18,424-$305
Ossiam Existing -94,232-$6,727
Natixis Existing -560,550-$40,461
Cornerstone Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$3,031
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -2,950+$1,343
Bridgewater Associates LP Existing -203,722-$10,481
River Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +11,915+$3,001
Lavaca Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$231
Boyar Asset Management Inc. Existing +1,192+$230
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing +15,192+$1,972
Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Existing +2,116+$1,357
Aggregate Change: -760,129+$300,522

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 09/30/2025 to 12/31/2025, with 15 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that DLD Asset Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MRK common stock as of 12/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,818 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 31,875,327 shares in the aggregate, from 1,113,775,612 up to 1,145,650,939 for a share count increase of approximately 2.86%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 254,322,763
2.BlackRock Inc. 219,095,465
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 60,047,984
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

