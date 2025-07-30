See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds MDLZ

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MDLZ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Evermay Wealth Management LLC Existing +19-$1
Family Capital Trust Co Existing -2,410-$207
WBH Advisory Inc. Existing -606-$44
CMG Global Holdings LLC Existing UNCH+$18
Drive Wealth Management LLC NEW +4,653+$316
Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +218+$21
Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Existing -835-$59
Schnieders Capital Management LLC Existing -476-$40
Crewe Advisors LLC Existing -32-$3
Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH-$2
Townsend & Associates Inc NEW +2,870+$203
CORDA Investment Management LLC. Existing -3,559-$476
Bogart Wealth LLC Existing +3,008+$159
Financial Perspectives Inc Existing UNCH$UNCH
First Interstate Bank Existing -1,393-$121
Aggregate Change: +1,457-$236

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing MDLZ positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MDLZ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MDLZ at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,754 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MDLZ shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MDLZ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,053,194 shares in the aggregate, from 47,570,255 down to 45,517,061 for a share count decline of approximately -4.32%. The overall top three funds holding MDLZ on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of MDLZ Held
1.Vontobel Holding Ltd. 2,718,723
2.Nordea Investment Management AB 2,154,954
3.Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC 1,723,105
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MDLZ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ).

