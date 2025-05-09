See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds LLY

Markets
May 09, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 40 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LLY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Existing -60-$7
JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Existing -1,042-$732
ROI Financial Advisors LLC Existing -287+$408
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +200+$275
Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Existing -1,024+$1,272
Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Existing +629+$542
Farrow Financial Inc. Existing +21+$155
PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Existing -26+$2
Empower Advisory Group LLC Existing +19,033+$26,150
Costello Asset Management INC Existing +426+$753
American Assets Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$647
Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$31
Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Existing -393+$1,096
Advyzon Investment Management LLC Existing +337+$326
Intrust Bank NA Existing -220+$516
Avion Wealth Existing UNCH$UNCH
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Existing -16+$46
Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Existing +22+$44
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing -197+$122
Aggregate Change: +17,403+$31,646

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing LLY positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 9 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that McClarren Financial Advisors Inc., and Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited LLY common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LLY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LLY at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,164 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LLY shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LLY. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 883,859 shares in the aggregate, from 227,889,153 down to 227,005,294 for a share count decline of approximately -0.39%. The overall top three funds holding LLY on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of LLY Held
1.Lilly Endowment Inc. 96,016,978
2.BlackRock Inc. 65,691,973
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 5,585,171
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LLY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY).

