Markets
KMB

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds KMB

August 12, 2025 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 45 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in KMB positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Holowesko Partners Ltd. Existing +26,500+$1,272
Beaton Management Co. Inc. Existing UNCH-$48
Accredited Wealth Management LLC Existing -118-$18
Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Existing -78-$187
Pacer Advisors Inc. Existing -68,342-$27,222
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +593-$1,145
Coston McIsaac & Partners Existing +501-$465
Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC NEW +3,961+$510
Tradition Wealth Management LLC Existing -14-$26
William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH-$3
Argent Trust Co Existing +684+$7
Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Wulff Hansen & CO. Existing UNCH-$62
Arax Advisory Partners Existing +282+$26
Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Existing -65-$84
Mystic Asset Management Inc. Existing +8-$252
Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH-$15
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing -1,130-$977
Fairscale Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$15
Rhumbline Advisers Existing +1,438-$9,863
Aggregate Change: -35,780-$38,568

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing KMB positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the KMB share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held KMB at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,846 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of KMB shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for KMB. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,790,858 shares in the aggregate, from 88,971,236 up to 92,762,094 for a share count increase of approximately 4.26%. The overall top three funds holding KMB on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of KMB Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 40,435,476
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 8,254,137
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 5,323,554
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding KMB»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Truist Financial MACD
 Funds Holding BKD
 BSX shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Truist Financial MACD-> Funds Holding BKD-> BSX shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.