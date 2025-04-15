See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IBM

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IBM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Existing UNCH+$174
Skyline Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$40
San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$167
Cohen Klingenstein LLC Existing UNCH+$899
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Existing -4,719+$111
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Existing +378+$385
Arvest Investments Inc. Existing -408+$128
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Existing +1,124+$504
Axecap Investments LLC Existing +389+$261
Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Existing +12+$138
GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Existing -794-$117
Fifth Third Bancorp Existing +4,699+$5,866
FMB Wealth Management NEW +1,121+$279
Davis Investment Partners LLC Existing +11+$44
ForthRight Wealth Management LLC NEW +851+$212
Sapient Capital LLC Existing +37+$90
apricus wealth LLC Existing -20+$176
Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Existing -531+$1,289
Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Existing -65+$14
First United Bank & Trust Existing -44+$83
Aggregate Change: +2,041+$10,743

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing IBM positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IBM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IBM at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 724 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IBM shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IBM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,106,942 shares in the aggregate, from 7,518,058 up to 11,625,000 for a share count increase of approximately 54.63%. The overall top three funds holding IBM on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of IBM Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 4,399,790
2.Rhumbline Advisers 1,683,264
3.E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB 360,786
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IBM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM).

