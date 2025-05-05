See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds GOOGL

Markets
May 05, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOGL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Existing -4,331-$2,750
Independent Wealth Network Inc. Existing -576-$188
Markel Group Inc. Existing +2,000-$18,928
Sachetta LLC Existing +1,431+$115
Armor Investment Advisors LLC Existing -21-$350
Saturna Capital Corp Existing -574-$49,736
Ring Mountain Capital LLC Existing +23-$1,057
Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Existing -52-$769
JDH Wealth Management LLC Existing -45-$62
Hollencrest Capital Management Existing -6,134-$12,168
Creekmur Asset Management LLC Existing -5,514-$1,385
Jennison Associates LLC Existing +240,451-$525,331
Transce3nd LLC Existing -857-$263
Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Existing -10-$322
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Existing -479-$629
Aggregate Change: +225,312-$613,823

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing GOOGL positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 11 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Carson Advisory Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GOOGL common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOGL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOGL at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 3,206 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOGL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOGL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 7,771,626 shares in the aggregate, from 860,001,385 up to 867,773,011 for a share count increase of approximately 0.90%. The overall top three funds holding GOOGL on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of GOOGL Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 439,591,457
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 45,299,620
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 32,162,251
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOGL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL).

