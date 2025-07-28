See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds COP

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Existing UNCH-$91
Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$1
IFC Advisors LLC Existing -17,956-$2,201
Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Existing -40-$7
CGC Financial Services LLC Existing UNCH-$1
J.Safra Asset Management Corp Existing UNCH-$18
Courier Capital LLC Existing -1,101-$401
Bayforest Capital Ltd NEW +580+$52
Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Existing +2,151+$19
Ritholtz Wealth Management Existing +2,000-$305
Triton Wealth Management PLLC NEW +2,094+$200
Aggregate Change: -12,272-$2,754

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing COP positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 3 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COP at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,390 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COP shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,943,137 shares in the aggregate, from 23,966,886 up to 26,910,023 for a share count increase of approximately 12.28%. The overall top three funds holding COP on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of COP Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 2,933,286
2.Valeo Financial Advisors LLC 1,508,169
3.AMF Tjanstepension AB 1,311,982
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP).

