See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds CMI

February 11, 2026 — 10:02 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 67 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CMI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Existing UNCH+$4,122
SlateStone Wealth LLC Existing +197+$697
Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Existing +335+$173
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Existing -577+$331
Prudential PLC Existing UNCH+$213
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Existing UNCH+$1,624
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Existing -280-$84
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP NEW +15,274+$7,797
Vise Technologies Inc. Existing +1,914+$1,583
Wharton Business Group LLC Existing -880+$4,211
Patron Partners LLC Existing +188+$329
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC NEW +462+$236
OneAscent Financial Services LLC Existing +525+$500
OneAscent Family Office LLC Existing +100+$142
Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC NEW +641+$327
FLC Capital Advisors Existing UNCH+$258
Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -33-$11
Parallel Advisors LLC Existing -76+$544
Victrix Investment Advisors NEW +400+$204
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Existing UNCH+$1
BBR Partners LLC Existing -17+$262
Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Existing UNCH+$10
Aggregate Change: +18,173+$23,469

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing CMI positions from 09/30/2025 to 12/31/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CMI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CMI at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,879 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CMI shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CMI. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,232,221 shares in the aggregate, from 44,968,044 up to 46,200,265 for a share count increase of approximately 2.74%. The overall top three funds holding CMI on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of CMI Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 17,746,775
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 3,584,466
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 3,410,723
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CMI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI).

