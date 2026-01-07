Markets
AMZN

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AMZN

January 07, 2026 — 08:49 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 31 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
JBGlobal.com LLC Existing +100+$53
Doliver Advisors LP Existing +576+$566
Weybosset Research & Management LLC Existing UNCH+$13
Barden Capital Management Inc. Existing -454+$46
Avior Wealth Management LLC Existing +579+$1,110
Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Existing -116,093-$24,237
Freedom Financial Partners LLC Existing +84+$103
Fulcrum Equity Management Existing +3,428+$833
ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -16+$26
AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Existing +1,786,180-$6,066
OMC Financial Services LTD Existing -490+$146
Farmers Trust Co. Existing -33+$326
Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Existing -2+$35
Penbrook Management LLC Existing +20+$586
Lpwm LLC Existing +772+$255
Ransom Advisory Ltd Existing +575+$338
General Partner Inc. Existing UNCH+$161
Werlinich Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$87
Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Existing +82+$32
Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Existing -467+$1,566
Ehrlich Financial Group Existing -48+$14
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Existing +125+$49
Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +537+$338
Davis Investment Partners LLC Existing +79+$60
Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Existing +86+$687
Aggregate Change: +1,675,620-$22,873

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 09/30/2025 to 12/31/2025, with 8 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Attessa Capital LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMZN common stock as of 12/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 8,084 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 75,916,012 shares in the aggregate, from 6,817,123,413 down to 6,741,207,401 for a share count decline of approximately -1.11%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 850,338,457
2.BlackRock Inc. 722,344,070
3.State Street Corp 381,681,441
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Best High Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MHLD
 Funds Holding GOOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best High Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MHLD-> Funds Holding GOOS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.