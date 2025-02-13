News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

February 13, 2025 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 38 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Seven Mile Advisory Existing +2,050+$709
Boston Research & Management Inc. Existing -50+$225
Cannell & Spears LLC Existing -67,599+$12,871
Summit Financial LLC Existing +3,742+$1,767
Alliancebernstein L.P. Existing -1,530,098+$724,388
Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Existing +30+$119
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Existing UNCH+$1
Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Existing -44,208-$966
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Existing -10,675+$3,570
Gifford Fong Associates Existing UNCH+$1,071
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Existing -556+$49
Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Existing -67+$2,204
Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$157
Allie Family Office LLC Existing +445+$201
Weitz Investment Management Inc. Existing -48,275+$3,988
a16z Perennial Management L.P. NEW +4,920+$934
Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV NEW +2,152+$410
Knott David M Jr Existing UNCH+$2,278
Groupama Asset Managment Existing -38,521+$19,609
Alliance Wealth Management Group Existing -16+$91
Roundview Capital LLC Existing +2,194+$6,467
Aggregate Change: -1,724,532+$780,143

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Hoey Investments Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GOOG common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,680 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,019,370 shares in the aggregate, from 1,393,423,751 up to 1,402,443,121 for a share count increase of approximately 0.65%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 401,883,067
2.BlackRock Inc. 357,823,951
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 43,570,175
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of GRDI
 TOVC Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of EMEY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of GRDI-> TOVC Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of EMEY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.