See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds ADSK

February 13, 2026 — 09:00 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ADSK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Pinebridge Investments LLC NEW +108,370+$32,079
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC NEW +1,699+$503
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Existing -426-$710
Ankerstar Wealth LLC NEW +16+$5
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Existing -6,555-$6,072
StoneX Group Inc. NEW +926+$274
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Existing +21,588+$6,228
Kintegral Advisory LLC Existing -364-$404
Tripletail Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Renaissance Technologies LLC Existing -169,240-$54,657
ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC Existing +1+$1
Triumph Capital Management Existing +10+$3
Index Technologies Group LLC NEW +839+$248
Quantum Portfolio Management LLC NEW +1,534+$454
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Existing -781-$832
Groupe la Francaise Existing +373-$396
Navera Investment Management Ltd. NEW +364+$108
Aggregate Change: -41,646-$23,171

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing ADSK positions from 09/30/2025 to 12/31/2025, with 5 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ADSK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ADSK at the 12/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,308 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ADSK shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ADSK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,064,254 shares in the aggregate, from 73,590,327 up to 76,654,581 for a share count increase of approximately 4.16%. The overall top three funds holding ADSK on 12/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of ADSK Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 21,493,167
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 5,682,041
3.Ninety One UK Ltd 4,641,297
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ADSK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK).

