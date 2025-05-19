See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AAPL

Markets
May 19, 2025 — 02:06 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Existing -4,552,043-$3,758,550
Standard Family Office LLC Existing -1,497-$432
Palogic Value Management L.P. Existing -2,107-$1,846
Optimize Financial Inc NEW +8,913+$1,980
AAF Wealth Management LLC Existing +491-$436
SWS Partners Existing -1-$171
Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Existing -1,033,745-$330,627
DCM Advisors LLC Existing -14,484-$5,404
Legacy Advisory Services LLC NEW +2,489+$553
SCS Capital Management LLC Existing -57,127-$20,461
Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Existing -20,646-$5,394
UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Existing -91,336,544-$23,250,729
Smith Asset Management Co. LLC NEW +7,243+$1,609
Heck Capital Advisors LLC Existing +3,910+$713
Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Existing +524-$1,051
Bayforest Capital Ltd Existing -277-$72
Oriental Harbor Investment Fund Existing +141,045+$20,700
Aggregate Change: -96,853,856-$27,349,618

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 10 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 7,901 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 62,709,023 shares in the aggregate, from 9,176,772,324 down to 9,114,063,301 for a share count decline of approximately -0.68%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of AAPL Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 1,400,790,809
2.BlackRock Inc. 1,140,202,870
3.State Street Corp 596,025,766
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AAPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).

