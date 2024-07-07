See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

How much you earn varies greatly depending on where you live, and also where you are in your career. Are you just starting out? In your peak earning years? Or are you retired?
According to a recent study by Scholaroo, overall, Generation X has the highest salaries in the country. But they aren’t bringing in big bucks in Mississippi, where millennials, Generation X and baby boomers all have the lowest median income. Gen Z has the lowest salaries overall, and their median salary is the lowest in West Virginia, the study found. Meanwhile, the highest-earning boomers are in Hawaii.
Here’s a look at the median earnings in every state, broken down by age group. See how you compare:
Alabama
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $29,426
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $29,426
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $73,784
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,114
Alaska
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $60,279
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $96,771
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,313
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $66,292
Arizona
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $50,398
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,195
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,454
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $57,507
Arkansas
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,558
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $63,320
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,247
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,943
California
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,532
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $100,620
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,236
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,628
Colorado
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,585
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $99,253
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $106,655
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,445
Connecticut
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,347
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $97,380
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,844
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,053
Delaware
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,216
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $90,172
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $98,135
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,733
Florida
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,617
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,487
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,587
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,625
Georgia
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,018
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $78,182
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $87,602
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,664
Hawaii
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $55,320
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,201
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $108,693
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $77,957
Idaho
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,999
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,710
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,632
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,132
Illinois
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,545
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,623
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,666
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,071
Indiana
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,133
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $76,734
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,433
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,309
Iowa
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,262
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,279
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,331
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,006
Kansas
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,935
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,212
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,943
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,203
Kentucky
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,769
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $69,081
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,914
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $43,927
Louisiana
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $34,407
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,889
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,298
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,215
Maine
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,037
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,193
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,775
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,870
Maryland
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,457
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $98,953
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $119,307
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $69,070
Massachusetts
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,615
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $108,536
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $115,864
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $60,810
Michigan
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,683
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,984
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,652
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,010
Minnesota
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,813
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,868
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,552
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,839
Mississippi
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,457
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $58,641
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $60,998
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,013
Missouri
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,273
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,132
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $78,791
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,298
Montana
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,174
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,901
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,817
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,165
Nebraska
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,867
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,871
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,391
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,974
Nevada
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $51,199
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,839
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,647
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $54,959
New Hampshire
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $58,255
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $101,859
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $114,313
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $59,946
New Jersey
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $52,624
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $106,274
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $117,412
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,988
New Mexico
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $30,195
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $66,010
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,567
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,240
New York
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,121
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $92,270
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $93,854
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,878
North Carolina
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,453
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,876
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,185
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,781
North Dakota
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,508
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,358
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $90,744
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,319
Ohio
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,314
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,119
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,640
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,081
Oklahoma
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $35,945
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $65,842
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $71,172
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,259
Oregon
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,239
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,934
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $89,663
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,973
Pennsylvania
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,784
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,481
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,589
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,330
Rhode Island
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,236
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,542
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $99,092
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,691
South Carolina
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,620
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $72,086
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $76,234
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,287
South Dakota
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,195
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,824
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,326
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,665
Tennessee
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,104
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $71,706
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $80,307
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,478
Texas
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,563
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,881
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,321
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,331
Utah
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,506
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $95,206
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $111,825
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,225
Vermont
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,265
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $88,484
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $91,631
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,245
Virginia
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,335
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,923
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,552
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $61,447
Washington
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,660
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $102,996
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $110,130
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,597
West Virginia
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $27,380
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,761
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $66,250
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,438
Wisconsin
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,103
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,689
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,861
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,167
Wyoming
- Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,353
- Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,815
- Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,563
- Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,229
All data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of May 29, 2024.
