News & Insights

Personal Finance

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

July 07, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

How much you earn varies greatly depending on where you live, and also where you are in your career. Are you just starting out? In your peak earning years? Or are you retired?

Find Out: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

Try This: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

According to a recent study by Scholaroo, overall, Generation X has the highest salaries in the country. But they aren’t bringing in big bucks in Mississippi, where millennials, Generation X and baby boomers all have the lowest median income. Gen Z has the lowest salaries overall, and their median salary is the lowest in West Virginia, the study found. Meanwhile, the highest-earning boomers are in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the median earnings in every state, broken down by age group. See how you compare:

Decatur, AL/USA, 6/9/2019, Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Alabama

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $29,426
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $29,426
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $73,784
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,114

Trending Now: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS

Be Aware: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

Alaska

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $60,279
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $96,771
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,313
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $66,292

Check Out: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $50,398
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,195
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,454
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $57,507
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,558
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $63,320
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,247
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,943
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

California

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,532
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $100,620
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,236
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,628
Historic Leadville with snow covered Mount Massive in the background.

Colorado

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,585
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $99,253
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $106,655
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,445

Learn More: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Saybrook Point marina in the summer, Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,347
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $97,380
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,844
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,053
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,216
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $90,172
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $98,135
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,733
Destin, USA - April 24, 2018: Miramar beach city town village with colorful multicolored yellow beachfront houses in Florida panhandle gulf of mexico, coast highway road street.

Florida

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,617
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,487
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,587
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,625
Starr's Mill background stock photo

Georgia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,018
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $78,182
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $87,602
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,664

Discover More: Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax​​

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $55,320
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,201
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $108,693
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $77,957
This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,999
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,710
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,632
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,132
Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Illinois

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,545
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,623
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,666
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,071

Indiana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,133
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $76,734
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,433
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,309

Find Out: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Iowa

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,262
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,279
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,331
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,006
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

Kansas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,935
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,212
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,943
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,203
Dixie Avenue & Main Street Unite at the Public Square in Downtown Elizabethtown, Hardin County, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,769
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $69,081
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,914
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $43,927
Garden pavilion.

Louisiana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $34,407
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,889
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,298
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,215

Explore More: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,037
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,193
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,775
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,870
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,457
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $98,953
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $119,307
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $69,070
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,615
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $108,536
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $115,864
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $60,810
The beautiful waterfront of St.

Michigan

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,683
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,984
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,652
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,010

Check Out: 9 Strategies Americans Are Using To Minimize the Taxes They Pay on Retirement Savings

Grand Marais, Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,813
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,868
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,552
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,839
Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

Mississippi

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,457
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $58,641
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $60,998
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,013
St.

Missouri

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,273
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,132
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $78,791
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,298
Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,174
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,901
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,817
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,165

Read More: 9 American Travel Brands To Stay Away From

Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,867
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,871
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,391
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,974
Las Vegas, MAR 25, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip and New York New York Hotel & Casino.

Nevada

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $51,199
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,839
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,647
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $54,959
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $58,255
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $101,859
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $114,313
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $59,946
Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

New Jersey

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $52,624
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $106,274
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $117,412
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,988

Learn More: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $30,195
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $66,010
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,567
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,240
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,121
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $92,270
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $93,854
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,878
Aerial view of Silver Lake harbor and Ocracoke village on Ocracoke Island, North Carolina at golden hour.

North Carolina

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,453
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,876
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,185
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,781
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,508
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,358
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $90,744
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,319

For You: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,314
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,119
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,640
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,081
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $35,945
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $65,842
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $71,172
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,259
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

Oregon

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,239
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,934
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $89,663
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,973
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,784
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,481
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,589
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,330

Try This: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money

Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,236
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,542
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $99,092
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,691
Beachfront Mansion, Aerial View of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina stock photo

South Carolina

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,620
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $72,086
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $76,234
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,287
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

South Dakota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,195
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,824
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,326
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,665
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,104
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $71,706
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $80,307
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,478

Trending Now: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

Texas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,563
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,881
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,321
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,331
Logan, Utah, USA - April 26, 2019: Evening view of storefronts along W Center St in the downtown business district.

Utah

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,506
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $95,206
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $111,825
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,225
Burlington, Vermont, USA - October 12, 2017: Morning view of the uncovered outdoor pedestrian Church Street Marketplace in the downtown district.

Vermont

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,265
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $88,484
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $91,631
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,245
Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

Virginia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,335
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,923
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,552
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $61,447

Be Aware: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

Washington

Washington

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,660
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $102,996
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $110,130
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,597
The Parkersburg–Belpre Bridge is a four-lane cantilever bridge that connects Parkersburg, West Virginia to Belpre, Ohio.

West Virginia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $27,380
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,761
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $66,250
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,438
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,103
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,689
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,861
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,167
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,353
  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,815
  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,563
  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,229

All data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of May 29, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.