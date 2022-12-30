Markets
See How Radian Group Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

December 30, 2022 — 02:16 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) is the #88 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

RDN operates in the Insurance Brokers sector, among companies like Chubb Ltd (CB) which is down about 1.2% today, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) trading lower by about 1.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RDN, versus CB and MMC.

RDN,CB,MMC Relative Performance Chart

RDN is currently trading off about 0.7% midday Friday.

