See How Nucor Ranks Among Analysts' Top Metals Picks

In forming this rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the underlying components of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index were ranked according to those averages. Investors often interpret analyst opinions from different angles — when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
NUE operates in the Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining sector, among companies like Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) which is down about 2% today, and Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) trading lower by about 3.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NUE, versus SCCO and HWM.
NUE is currently trading up about 2.3% midday Tuesday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
UAA market cap history
Canada Stock Articles
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.