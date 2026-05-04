See How Hecla Mining Ranks Among Analysts' Top Metals Picks

In forming this rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the underlying components of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index were ranked according to those averages. Investors often interpret analyst opinions from different angles — when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
HL operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Rio Tinto plc (RIO) which is down about 1.3% today, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HL, versus RIO and FCX.
HL is currently trading off about 0.6% midday Monday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Also see: Short Interest History
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.