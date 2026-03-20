See How Eldorado Gold Ranks Among Analysts' Top Metals Picks

In forming this rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the underlying components of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index were ranked according to those averages. Investors often interpret analyst opinions from different angles — when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
EGO operates in the Precious Metals sector, among companies like Newmont Corp (NEM) which is down about 2.7% today, and Barrick Mining Corp (B) trading lower by about 2.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EGO, versus NEM and B.
EGO is currently trading off about 2% midday Friday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By John Paulson
TT MACD
Low Priced Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.