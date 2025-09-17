SEE Boosts Portfolio With AUTOBAG Brand 850HB Hybrid Bagging Launch

Sealed Air Corporation SEE announced the launch of an automated bagging system — AUTOBAG 850HB Hybrid Bagging Machine. This move will help the company offer a full range of protective packaging solutions.

Details of Sealed Air’s New Product

AUTOBAG 850HB Hybrid Bagging is the latest addition to Sealed Air’s existing AUTOBAG brand portfolio that can run both poly and paper mailers. This feature eliminates the need for two separate machines.



The launch is in sync with Sealed Air’s strategy to advance as a sole provider for fulfillment operations.



AUTOBAG 850HB Hybrid Bagging offers on-bag printing that enables shipping and compliance information. It also offers a quick transition between bag types. The company has kept the integration process of the system quite easy, wherein it can be configured for semi-automatic or fully-automated workflows.



This system gives fulfillment teams the flexibility to choose the best packaging for each order, supporting curbside-recyclable formats and boosting efficiency.

SEE Q2 Performance

Sealed Air reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The bottom line marked a 7% year-over-year improvement, attributed to improved operating leverage and continued business optimization.



Total sales were $1.335 billion in the reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.318 billion. Sales edged down 0.7% year over year.



Pricing had a favorable impact of 0.5% and volumes moved down 1.8% year over year. Currency had a positive impact of 0.5%.

Sealed Air’s Share Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 0.3% compared with the industry’s 13.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SEE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SEE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, Life360, Inc. LIF and Crane Company CR. FLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and LIF and CR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 14.5% in a year.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 487%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 29 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 583%. Life360’s shares have skyrocketed 137.8% in a year.



Crane Company delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.77 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18.2%. The company’s shares have rallied 25.8% in a year.

