Security Federal Corporation Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Security Federal Corporation (SFDL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.10 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $2.59 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $18.82 million from $19.23 million last year.

Security Federal Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.10 Mln. vs. $2.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $18.82 Mln vs. $19.23 Mln last year.

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