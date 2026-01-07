Markets

Sectra Enters Japanese Digital Pathology Market With First Project

January 07, 2026 — 12:51 pm EST

(RTTNews) - SECTRA AB (SECT_B.ST), a company focused on medical tech and cybersecurity, announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with its distribution partner, Matsunami Glass, to launch its first digital pathology project in Japan at Kameda Medical Center.

This is a big step for Sectra as it's their first move into the Japanese digital pathology market after signing a contract in the second quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

With Sectra's digital pathology solution, pathologists can review cases and collaborate using digital images, alongside integrated AI tools and secure data access.

They mentioned that this project should help make diagnostics more efficient and shows how digital pathology is becoming more popular in Japan's healthcare system.

