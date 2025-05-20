Section 8, SNAP and More Programs That Put Money in the Pockets of the Needy

If money is tight, the government might be able to assist. There’s plenty of programs in place to relieve Americans struggling to pay their bills. Asking for help might not be easy, but you’re not alone. These programs were put in place for a reason, so take advantage of them.

Read More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Instead of going without essentials like housing, food and healthcare, apply for programs that can provide the financial support you need right now. Keep reading to learn about five government programs designed to help people when they need it most.

Section 8

Everyone deserves to have a roof over their head. Offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Section 8 program — i.e., the Housing Choice Voucher Program — offers assistance to low-income families, elderly persons, veterans and disabled individuals.

To qualify for this program, your family’s annual income and size must meet eligibility requirements for your local area. Those accepted into the program can choose any eligible housing unit — i.e., single-family homes, townhouses or apartments — offered on the private market.

Explore Next: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

If you’re having trouble affording groceries, you might qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Eligibility requirements vary by state, so contact your state agency directly to apply for benefits.

In most cases, you’ll find out if you qualified for the program within 30 days of applying, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If your application is approved, your SNAP benefits will be loaded onto an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card — used like a debit card — each month.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Heating and cooling bills can add up fast — especially during periods of extreme cold and heat. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help you pay these bills or get emergency services during times of an energy crisis.

Eligibility for the LIHEAP program is income based — requirements vary by state and territory, according to USA Gov. Check online to see if you qualify. If so, you can either apply online or visit your local LIHEAP office, depending on the requirements in your area.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Part of the Department of Health and Human Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is a federal grant that helps low-income families with children find economic stability. Some of these services included work-related activities, child care and refundable tax credits.

Specific TANF policies vary by state, so check to see if you might qualify.

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program

No one should be without health insurance coverage. The largest source of health coverage in the U.S., Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), cover low-income families, qualified pregnant women and children and those receiving Supplemental Security Income — just to name a few eligible groups.

Under the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid eligibility is based on modified adjusted gross income. Recipients must also typically be residents of the state from which they receive Medicaid benefits, be U.S. citizens of certain qualified non-citizens, and some groups are also required to meet other criteria.

Medicaid benefits are state-based. You can apply for this program online.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Section 8, SNAP and More Programs That Put Money in the Pockets of the Needy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.