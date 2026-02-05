The Secret AI Infrastructure Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into a Fortune

Key Points

Vertiv stands to benefit from increasing demand for thermal management solutions as AI data centers scale.

The company enjoys impressive revenue visibility through 2026.

Vertiv’s services portfolio can drive stickier customer relationships.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

It's well known that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom depends critically on the availability of cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs) and the rollout of advanced AI models. However, what typically flies under the radar is the need for reliable infrastructure, including power delivery and cooling systems, to keep data centers running and bring new capacity online quickly.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That's why Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) is emerging as a prominent "picks-and-shovels" AI infrastructure player, with its liquid-cooling systems designed for high-performance data centers. These thermal management solutions help data centers run efficiently by preventing overheating, performance degradation, and costly hardware downtime.

Here's why this relatively less-talked-about stock can generate a healthy return on a $1,000 investment, if you don't need these funds to pay bills or for contingencies.

Growth trajectory

Vertiv exited the third quarter with a 1.4x book-to-bill ratio (orders received versus invoices issued) and $9.5 billion backlog, highlighting its strong revenue visibility heading into 2026. The company is focusing on upgrading its liquid-cooling portfolio to support rising demand from denser server racks (more computing power within the same physical space) and increasingly complex thermal requirements in AI-focused facilities.

Vertiv also offers services such as predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and energy optimization, with a global field footprint comprising over 4,400 engineers. As the complexity of AI workloads increases, these services can become a significant competitive advantage for Vertiv, helping build a sticky customer base and unlocking the potential for recurring revenue beyond one-time equipment sales.

Vertiv now expects engineering, research, and development spending to increase by over 20% in 2026. The company's prefabricated and modular liquid-cooling solutions shorten deployment timelines and help bring new capacity online rapidly. Vertiv has also planned for an 800-volt direct current (DC) portfolio in the second half of 2026, in alignment with Nvidia's rollout of Rubin Ultra platforms in 2027.

The stock currently trades at 35.2 times forward earnings, which looks steep. However, if AI data center expansion continues over the next few years, Vertiv should grow in tandem, making the stock a smart long-term pick now.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.