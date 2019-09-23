Secondary Market 2018 Retrospect

Since its inception in 2013, Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) has provided structured liquidity programs for today’s private companies. NPM continues to be a leading provider of liquidity solutions – in 2018, we completed 79 transactions totaling $12 billion in transaction value. This increase in transaction volume and value can be attributed to several factors, including a growing client base, recurring liquidity, and a diverse age range of companies. Nasdaq Private Market’s market-leading technology and expertise enable us to provide liquidity solutions to private companies at every stage of their lifecycle.

We start 2019 by reflecting on last year’s record-setting growth in our 2018 Retrospective, our annual review of the predominant trends and themes in the private company secondary market.

Highlights from our report include:

Private company sponsored liquidity programs are commonplace and thriving;

Demand from primary mega-rounds is spilling over into the secondary space; and

Third party programs are being fueled by abundant institutional dry powder.

Read the Retrospective

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.