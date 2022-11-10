Second Chance Checking Accounts By State

If you’ve been denied a checking account due to past banking issues, opening a second chance checking account may be your ticket to accessing banking services and rebuilding your banking history.

Second chance checking accounts are typically easy to obtain, even if your banking history is less than perfect. Some banks eventually allow you to upgrade from a second chance checking account to more robust banking options. You can find second chance checking accounts at several nationwide and online banks as well as local banks and credit unions in your state.

What Is a Second Chance Checking Account?

Second chance checking accounts are bank accounts geared toward individuals with a poor banking history. They operate like other checking accounts, although they often come with more restrictions, higher fees and limited features. Second chance checking accounts are only available at select banks and credit unions.

When you apply for a traditional checking account, banks and credit unions look at your banking history using a reporting agency called ChexSystems. If you’ve had a bank account closed due to excessive overdrafts, unpaid fees or other negative marks within the last five years, the details will appear on your ChexSystems report and may result in your application being denied.

When you apply for a second chance checking account, financial institutions either don’t check ChexSystems reports, or they’re more willing to overlook negative marks.

Second Chance Checking Accounts Available Nationwide

Several national and online banks offer nationwide access to second chance checking accounts for qualified individuals. Here are some of the banks that currently offer second chance accounts.

Clear Access Checking is a second chance checking account with no overdraft fees. The account requires a minimum deposit to open and carries a monthly fee for account holders over 24 years of age. Customers with a poor banking history can convert their Clear Access account to another Wells Fargo bank account after 365 days.

LendingClub doesn’t use ChexSystem reports during the application process. Rewards Checking is a free checking account that earns interest on balances of $2,500 and higher. A minimum deposit is required to open an account, but there are no ongoing balance requirements or monthly fees.

Rewards Checking also earns cash back on debit card purchases. Other perks include unlimited ATM fee reimbursements and access to direct deposits up to two days early.

Varo Bank

Varo Bank has a second chance bank account and won’t look at ChexSystem or credit reports as part of the application process. Accounts come with a free debit card and access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free Allpoint ATMs. There are no minimum balance requirements or monthly fees on the account, and customers can access direct deposit funds up to two days early.

Chime

Chime® is an online bank that offers second chance banking to customers who’ve been denied accounts elsewhere. The bank doesn’t use credit checks or ChexSystem reports to approve applications. Chime accounts carry no monthly fees, no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirements. Customers have access to a free debit card and over 60,000 surcharge-free ATMs¹.

Chime also helps you build your savings. Debit card purchases are automatically rounded up², and the change is transferred to your savings. You can also opt to have a percentage of your direct deposits go directly to your savings account.

Second Chance Checking Accounts By State

You can find local banks with second chance checking accounts in almost every state. If you reside somewhere without any local second chance accounts, you can still open one with any of the aforementioned nationwide and online banks. See the list below to find second chance banking options in your state.

Alabama

Azalea City Credit Union Opportunity Draft

Family Security Credit Union Give Me a Break Checking

Gulf Winds Credit Union MyOpportunity Checking

United Bank Gateway Checking

Alaska

True North Federal Credit Union True Options Checking

Arizona

Banner Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Copper State Credit Union Try Again Checking

MariSol Federal Credit Union Start Again Checking

Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union Mission Checking

Arkansas

Diamond Bank Encore Checking

Red River Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

River Valley Community Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Unify Federal Credit Union Right Start Checking

California

North County Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Premier America Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Priority One Credit Union New Leaf Checking

Strata Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Colorado

Liberty Savings Bank Clean Slate Checking

NuVista Federal Credit Union The Last Chance Checking

Unify Federal Credit Union Right Start Checking

Connecticut

Eastern Savings Bank Restart Checking

Finex Credit Union Re-Start Checking

Hartford Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking

Tobacco Valley Teachers Federal Credit Union myChance Checking

Delaware

N/A

District of Columbia

N/A

Florida

Compass Financial Federal Credit Union Restart Checking

First Florida Credit Union Smart Track Checking

Gold Coast Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

South Florida Federal Credit Union Aspire Checking

Georgia

Community Bank & Trust Second Slice Checking

Georgia’s Own Credit Union Resolution Checking

Health Center Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Peach State Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Hawaii

N/A

Idaho

Latah Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Illinois

Catholic & Community Credit Union Rebound Checking

First American Bank Fresh Start Checking

First National Bank and Trust Company Renew Checking

Marquette Bank ReStart Checking

Indiana

Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Heritage Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking

Horizon Bank Fresh Start Checking

Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Iowa

Collins Community Credit Union Take2 Checking

Federation Bank Fresh Start Checking

Greater Iowa Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

North Iowa Community Credit Union Fresh Start Debit

Kansas

Central National Bank New Opportunity Checking

United Consumers Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Kentucky

Central Bank Clean Start Checking

FNB Bank Start Again Checking

Hearthside Bank Square One Checking

Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Louisiana

Neighbors Federal Credit Union Basic Checking

Pelican State Credit Union Horizon Checking

Southwest Louisiana Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Maine

Five County Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Maryland

Central Credit Union of Maryland Renew Checking

Clear Mountain Bank StartFresh Checking

Market USA Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Security Plus Federal Credit Union Revive Checking

Massachusetts

Alden Credit Union No Boundaries Checking

Athol Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Michigan

Credit Union One Basic Checking

Horizon Bank Fresh Start Checking

Marshall Community Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Rebuild Checking

Minnesota

Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Mississippi

Citizens National Bank Clean Slate Checking

Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union New Chance Checking

Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking

MUNA Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Missouri

First State Community Bank New Opportunity Checking

Montgomery Bank Montgomery New Start Checking

St. Louis Community Credit Union Second Chance Checking

United Consumers Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Montana

Clearwater Credit Union SmartSpend Checking

Valley Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Nebraska

Central National Bank New Opportunity Checking

Nevada

Clark County Credit Union CheckAgain Checking

WestStar Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

New Hampshire

N/A

New Jersey

Credit Union of New Jersey Right Turn Checking

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

United Teletech Financial Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

New Mexico

Bank of Albuquerque Opportunity Banking

First American Bank Second Chance Checking

Lea County State Bank LCSB Second Chance Checking

New York

Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union Free New Beginnings Checking

Alternatives Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Financial Trust Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking

North Carolina

Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Excite Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Skyla Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

North Dakota

N/A

Ohio

Buckeye State Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Eaton Family Credit Union, Inc. Second Chance Checking

Hopewell Federal Credit Union Rebound Checking

Kemba Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Oklahoma

Allegiance Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Oklahoma Educators Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Weokie Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Western Sun Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Oregon

Heritage Grove Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Point West Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Pennsylvania

Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Utilities Employees Credit Union Green Light Checking

West Branch Valley Federal Credit Union Back on Track Checking

Rhode Island

N/A

South Carolina

Caro Smart Financial Solutions Rebound Checking

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union Encore Checking

Market USA Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Skyla Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

South Dakota

N/A

Tennessee

Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking

First National Bank On Us Account

Hearthside Bank Square One Checking

Select Seven Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Texas

Associated Credit Union of Texas 180 Checking

Baptist Credit Union Draft Builder Checking

Kelly Community Federal Credit Union Smart Choice Checking

Prestige Community Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Utah

American United Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Cyprus Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Vermont

N/A

Virginia

Central Virginia Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union Renew Checking

Member One Federal Credit Union Smart Choice Checking

Washington

MountainCrest Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

West Virginia

Clear Mountain Bank StartFresh Checking

West Virginia Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Wisconsin

Brewery Credit Union Fresh Start Checking

Crossbridge Community Bank Fresh Start Checking

First National Bank and Trust Company Renew Checking

WESTconsin Credit Union Foundations Checking

Wyoming

WyHy Federal Credit Union Second Chance Checking

Wyo Central Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking

Valley Credit Union Opportunity Checking

Pros and Cons of Second Chance Checking Accounts

A second chance checking account may be your only option if you’ve been turned down for a standard checking account. While these accounts provide an opportunity to improve your financial situation, they aren’t perfect. Consider the following benefits and drawbacks of second chance checking accounts.

Pros

Easy to qualify for, even with poor banking history

Online and mobile banking usually available

Free debit card and checkbook often included

Federally insured by the FDIC (banks) or NCUA (credit unions)

Cons

Higher fees than traditional checking accounts

More restrictions, like no overdrafts

Limited benefits and perks

Fewer banks to choose from

How To Pick a Second Chance Checking Account

Your options are often limited when it comes to second chance checking accounts. Unfortunately, these accounts generally don’t offer as many benefits as standard checking accounts. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a second chance checking account.

Fees. Banks and credit unions usually charge monthly fees on second chance checking accounts. Pay attention to these and other fees, as they can add up quickly.

Banks and credit unions usually charge monthly fees on second chance checking accounts. Pay attention to these and other fees, as they can add up quickly. Account requirements. Find out if the account requires a minimum opening deposit or carries ongoing balance requirements. Determine how much money you can afford to deposit or maintain in the account.

Find out if the account requires a minimum opening deposit or carries ongoing balance requirements. Determine how much money you can afford to deposit or maintain in the account. Accessibility. Find a bank or credit union that offers online and mobile banking, and look for accounts that come with a debit card and ATM access near you.

While blemishes on your banking history may limit your checking account options, don’t settle for an account that may cause further damage to your banking record. Shop around to find the best option for your situation.

¹Out-of-network ATM withdrawal fees may apply except at MoneyPass ATMs in a 7-Eleven, or any Allpoint or Visa Plus Alliance ATM.

²Round Ups automatically round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and transfer the round up from your Chime Checking Account to your savings account.

