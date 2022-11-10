Second Chance Checking Accounts By State

If you’ve been denied a checking account due to past banking issues, opening a second chance checking account may be your ticket to accessing banking services and rebuilding your banking history.
Second chance checking accounts are typically easy to obtain, even if your banking history is less than perfect. Some banks eventually allow you to upgrade from a second chance checking account to more robust banking options. You can find second chance checking accounts at several nationwide and online banks as well as local banks and credit unions in your state.
What Is a Second Chance Checking Account?
Second chance checking accounts are bank accounts geared toward individuals with a poor banking history. They operate like other checking accounts, although they often come with more restrictions, higher fees and limited features. Second chance checking accounts are only available at select banks and credit unions.
When you apply for a traditional checking account, banks and credit unions look at your banking history using a reporting agency called ChexSystems. If you’ve had a bank account closed due to excessive overdrafts, unpaid fees or other negative marks within the last five years, the details will appear on your ChexSystems report and may result in your application being denied.
When you apply for a second chance checking account, financial institutions either don’t check ChexSystems reports, or they’re more willing to overlook negative marks.
Second Chance Checking Accounts Available Nationwide
Several national and online banks offer nationwide access to second chance checking accounts for qualified individuals. Here are some of the banks that currently offer second chance accounts.
Clear Access Checking is a second chance checking account with no overdraft fees. The account requires a minimum deposit to open and carries a monthly fee for account holders over 24 years of age. Customers with a poor banking history can convert their Clear Access account to another Wells Fargo bank account after 365 days.
LendingClub doesn’t use ChexSystem reports during the application process. Rewards Checking is a free checking account that earns interest on balances of $2,500 and higher. A minimum deposit is required to open an account, but there are no ongoing balance requirements or monthly fees.
Rewards Checking also earns cash back on debit card purchases. Other perks include unlimited ATM fee reimbursements and access to direct deposits up to two days early.
Varo Bank
Varo Bank has a second chance bank account and won’t look at ChexSystem or credit reports as part of the application process. Accounts come with a free debit card and access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free Allpoint ATMs. There are no minimum balance requirements or monthly fees on the account, and customers can access direct deposit funds up to two days early.
Chime
Chime® is an online bank that offers second chance banking to customers who’ve been denied accounts elsewhere. The bank doesn’t use credit checks or ChexSystem reports to approve applications. Chime accounts carry no monthly fees, no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirements. Customers have access to a free debit card and over 60,000 surcharge-free ATMs¹.
Chime also helps you build your savings. Debit card purchases are automatically rounded up², and the change is transferred to your savings. You can also opt to have a percentage of your direct deposits go directly to your savings account.
Second Chance Checking Accounts By State
You can find local banks with second chance checking accounts in almost every state. If you reside somewhere without any local second chance accounts, you can still open one with any of the aforementioned nationwide and online banks. See the list below to find second chance banking options in your state.
Alabama
- Azalea City Credit Union Opportunity Draft
- Family Security Credit Union Give Me a Break Checking
- Gulf Winds Credit Union MyOpportunity Checking
- United Bank Gateway Checking
Alaska
- True North Federal Credit Union True Options Checking
Arizona
- Banner Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- Copper State Credit Union Try Again Checking
- MariSol Federal Credit Union Start Again Checking
- Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union Mission Checking
Arkansas
- Diamond Bank Encore Checking
- Red River Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- River Valley Community Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Unify Federal Credit Union Right Start Checking
California
- North County Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Premier America Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Priority One Credit Union New Leaf Checking
- Strata Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Colorado
- Liberty Savings Bank Clean Slate Checking
- NuVista Federal Credit Union The Last Chance Checking
- Unify Federal Credit Union Right Start Checking
Connecticut
- Eastern Savings Bank Restart Checking
- Finex Credit Union Re-Start Checking
- Hartford Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking
- Tobacco Valley Teachers Federal Credit Union myChance Checking
Delaware
N/A
District of Columbia
N/A
Florida
- Compass Financial Federal Credit Union Restart Checking
- First Florida Credit Union Smart Track Checking
- Gold Coast Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- South Florida Federal Credit Union Aspire Checking
Georgia
- Community Bank & Trust Second Slice Checking
- Georgia’s Own Credit Union Resolution Checking
- Health Center Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Peach State Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Hawaii
N/A
Idaho
- Latah Credit Union Second Chance Checking
Illinois
- Catholic & Community Credit Union Rebound Checking
- First American Bank Fresh Start Checking
- First National Bank and Trust Company Renew Checking
- Marquette Bank ReStart Checking
Indiana
- Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- Heritage Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking
- Horizon Bank Fresh Start Checking
- Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking
Iowa
- Collins Community Credit Union Take2 Checking
- Federation Bank Fresh Start Checking
- Greater Iowa Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- North Iowa Community Credit Union Fresh Start Debit
Kansas
- Central National Bank New Opportunity Checking
- United Consumers Credit Union Second Chance Checking
Kentucky
- Central Bank Clean Start Checking
- FNB Bank Start Again Checking
- Hearthside Bank Square One Checking
- Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking
Louisiana
- Neighbors Federal Credit Union Basic Checking
- Pelican State Credit Union Horizon Checking
- Southwest Louisiana Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Maine
- Five County Credit Union Second Chance Checking
Maryland
- Central Credit Union of Maryland Renew Checking
- Clear Mountain Bank StartFresh Checking
- Market USA Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Security Plus Federal Credit Union Revive Checking
Massachusetts
- Alden Credit Union No Boundaries Checking
- Athol Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Michigan
- Credit Union One Basic Checking
- Horizon Bank Fresh Start Checking
- Marshall Community Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Rebuild Checking
Minnesota
- Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union Second Chance Checking
Mississippi
- Citizens National Bank Clean Slate Checking
- Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union New Chance Checking
- Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- MUNA Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Missouri
- First State Community Bank New Opportunity Checking
- Montgomery Bank Montgomery New Start Checking
- St. Louis Community Credit Union Second Chance Checking
- United Consumers Credit Union Second Chance Checking
Montana
- Clearwater Credit Union SmartSpend Checking
- Valley Credit Union Opportunity Checking
Nebraska
- Central National Bank New Opportunity Checking
Nevada
- Clark County Credit Union CheckAgain Checking
- WestStar Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
New Hampshire
N/A
New Jersey
- Credit Union of New Jersey Right Turn Checking
- Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- United Teletech Financial Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
New Mexico
- Bank of Albuquerque Opportunity Banking
- First American Bank Second Chance Checking
- Lea County State Bank LCSB Second Chance Checking
New York
- Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union Free New Beginnings Checking
- Alternatives Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- Financial Trust Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking
North Carolina
- Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- Excite Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Skyla Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
North Dakota
N/A
Ohio
- Buckeye State Credit Union Second Chance Checking
- Eaton Family Credit Union, Inc. Second Chance Checking
- Hopewell Federal Credit Union Rebound Checking
- Kemba Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Oklahoma
- Allegiance Credit Union Second Chance Checking
- Oklahoma Educators Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Weokie Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Western Sun Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Oregon
- Heritage Grove Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Point West Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Pennsylvania
- Centra Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- Utilities Employees Credit Union Green Light Checking
- West Branch Valley Federal Credit Union Back on Track Checking
Rhode Island
N/A
South Carolina
- Caro Smart Financial Solutions Rebound Checking
- Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union Encore Checking
- Market USA Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Skyla Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
South Dakota
N/A
Tennessee
- Liberty Federal Credit Union Opportunity Checking
- First National Bank On Us Account
- Hearthside Bank Square One Checking
- Select Seven Credit Union Second Chance Checking
Texas
- Associated Credit Union of Texas 180 Checking
- Baptist Credit Union Draft Builder Checking
- Kelly Community Federal Credit Union Smart Choice Checking
- Prestige Community Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Utah
- American United Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Cyprus Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Vermont
N/A
Virginia
- Central Virginia Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union Renew Checking
- Member One Federal Credit Union Smart Choice Checking
Washington
- MountainCrest Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
West Virginia
- Clear Mountain Bank StartFresh Checking
- West Virginia Federal Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
Wisconsin
- Brewery Credit Union Fresh Start Checking
- Crossbridge Community Bank Fresh Start Checking
- First National Bank and Trust Company Renew Checking
- WESTconsin Credit Union Foundations Checking
Wyoming
- WyHy Federal Credit Union Second Chance Checking
- Wyo Central Federal Credit Union 2nd Chance Checking
- Valley Credit Union Opportunity Checking
Pros and Cons of Second Chance Checking Accounts
A second chance checking account may be your only option if you’ve been turned down for a standard checking account. While these accounts provide an opportunity to improve your financial situation, they aren’t perfect. Consider the following benefits and drawbacks of second chance checking accounts.
Pros
- Easy to qualify for, even with poor banking history
- Online and mobile banking usually available
- Free debit card and checkbook often included
- Federally insured by the FDIC (banks) or NCUA (credit unions)
Cons
- Higher fees than traditional checking accounts
- More restrictions, like no overdrafts
- Limited benefits and perks
- Fewer banks to choose from
How To Pick a Second Chance Checking Account
Your options are often limited when it comes to second chance checking accounts. Unfortunately, these accounts generally don’t offer as many benefits as standard checking accounts. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a second chance checking account.
- Fees. Banks and credit unions usually charge monthly fees on second chance checking accounts. Pay attention to these and other fees, as they can add up quickly.
- Account requirements. Find out if the account requires a minimum opening deposit or carries ongoing balance requirements. Determine how much money you can afford to deposit or maintain in the account.
- Accessibility. Find a bank or credit union that offers online and mobile banking, and look for accounts that come with a debit card and ATM access near you.
While blemishes on your banking history may limit your checking account options, don’t settle for an account that may cause further damage to your banking record. Shop around to find the best option for your situation.
¹Out-of-network ATM withdrawal fees may apply except at MoneyPass ATMs in a 7-Eleven, or any Allpoint or Visa Plus Alliance ATM.
²Round Ups automatically round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and transfer the round up from your Chime Checking Account to your savings account.
