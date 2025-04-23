Second Act, Startup Style: 10 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Thriving Retirees

Many people associate retirement with carefree days and long-awaited hobbies. However, it is also an opportunity to discover new purposes, earn extra income, and share wisdom gathered over decades. You’re in good company if you feel the itch to stay active and engaged.

Increasingly, retirees are turning to entrepreneurship, proving that a second career can be fulfilling, if not more so, than the first. In fact, people aged 55 to 64 made up 22.8% of new entrepreneurs in 2021, according to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Globally, the percentage of businesses launched by adults over 55 continues to rise, with founders aged 45 and older now representing up to a third of all new ventures.

The best part? It doesn’t require a large investment or a background in tech to get started. Whether you’re interested in turning your lifelong passion into a business or simply want to earn extra income while staying connected, several low-cost options are available to you. Listed below are ten business ideas ideally suited for retirees and those that can provide financial and personal rewards.

1. Your Expertise Unleashed: Consulting Services

Over the years, you’ve accumulated a lot of knowledge. That’s a treasure trove of life experience. Businesses and individuals cannot get enough of the insights you can provide, regardless of whether you’re a marketing guru, a financial expert, or a legal expert.

Moreover, consulting allows you to package your expertise and deliver it on your own terms. Imagine picking your clients, working from home, and setting your own hours.

Your primary tools for getting started are a simple website and a strong LinkedIn profile. You can then share your wisdom, charge a fair rate, and watch your network grow.

2. Teach the World: Online Courses and Coaching

Have you ever wanted to share your passion with others? Here’s your chance. With platforms like Udemy, Teachable, and Thinkific, creating and selling courses online is incredibly easy. Your knowledge is valuable, whether mastering a musical instrument or navigating retirement finances.

But if you prefer more personal attention, one-on-one coaching can be particularly beneficial. You can help others with career development, personal growth, or even wellness.

Moreover, online learning allows you to reach a global audience from your kitchen table.

3. Words That Work: Freelance Writing or Editing

Being in a particular industry for so many years has most likely made you a proficient communicator. Why is this an asset? Businesses, blogs, and magazines always need compelling content for experts.

As such, freelance writing or editing is a perfect fit if you have an eye for detail and a knack for writing. With platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and ProBlogger, you can connect with clients eager to hire you.

You should also start a personal blog to showcase your talent. Watch your client list fill up.

4. The Organized Life: Virtual Assistance

It takes a well-organized support system to make an entrepreneur successful. This is where you come in. As a virtual assistant (VA), you will handle email, schedule appointments, and bookkeeping.

In other words, if you excel at organizing and communicating, this is the career for you. Using websites like Belay, Time Etc., and Upwork, you can access a network of clients.

5. Fix It Right: Handyman or Home Maintenance Services

When it comes to home repairs, are you the one people call? If so, you should turn that talent into a successful business. After all, in many cases, people prefer a trustworthy handyman for minor repairs, painting, and yard work.

Additionally, your investment is minimal—all you need is a set of reliable tools and a friendly demeanor. Your best marketing strategy will be building a loyal client base through word-of-mouth referrals.

6. Furry Friends and Happy Clients: Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

There is no better business idea than this for animal lovers. Moreover, many pet owners seek reliable pet care providers, such as pet sitting and dog walking. Using platforms like Rover and Wag, you can connect with clients conveniently or build a local business through referrals and social media.

Best of all? In addition to enjoying animal companionship, you can earn a flexible income and engage in some physical activity.

7. Making Life Easier: Personal Shopping or Concierge Services

In today’s fast-paced world, time is a precious resource. Busy professionals and elderly individuals often need assistance with errands, shopping, and appointments. You can assist clients and earn a rewarding income by offering your personal shopping or concierge services.

You can begin by offering your services to friends and neighbors to spread your reputation. Alternatively, you can use Instacart or TaskRabbit to find customers.

8. Treasure Hunting and Online Sales: Online Reselling

Do you have an eye for hidden gems? If so, turn your passion for bargain hunting into a lucrative business. You can resell items on platforms like eBay, Poshmark, or Facebook Marketplace by buying them at thrift stores, garage sales, or discount retailers.

To maximize your profits, specialize in an area such as vintage clothing or collectibles.

9. The Master of Ceremonies: Event Planning

Do you have a natural knack for organizing? An event planning career could be the perfect fit for you after retirement. After all, you always need organizational skills, regardless of the size or type of gathering.

A thriving business can also be built with minimal marketing and networking through referrals and social media.

10. Guiding the Next Generation: Tutoring

Tutoring can be incredibly satisfying when you have a background in education or expertise in a particular subject. In this business, you assist students in academic subjects, language acquisition, or test preparation.

Online platforms such as Wyzant, TutorMe, and VIPKid connect you with students worldwide, offering you flexibility and the satisfaction of making a difference.

Your Second Act Awaits

Retirement does not have to be a time of inactivity. Instead, it is the perfect time to reinvent yourself, leverage your experience and passion, and find a fulfilling and profitable business. After all, the following ten ideas are just a starting point. By adopting the right mindset and learning new skills, you can begin a new chapter filled with purpose, flexibility, and financial security.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for your second act to begin.

