Markets
SOMLY

SECOM Q1 Profit Rises

August 08, 2025 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SECOM reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 24.9 billion yen, an increase of 1.2% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 60.24 yen compared to 58.85 yen. Net sales were 287.99 billion yen, up 6.3% from prior year.

For the six months ending September 30, 2025, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 47.7 billion yen, and net sales of 586.8 billion yen. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable toowners of parent of 103.4 billion yen, and net sales of 1.25 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOMLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.