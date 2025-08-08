SECOM Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - SECOM reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 24.9 billion yen, an increase of 1.2% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 60.24 yen compared to 58.85 yen. Net sales were 287.99 billion yen, up 6.3% from prior year.

For the six months ending September 30, 2025, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 47.7 billion yen, and net sales of 586.8 billion yen. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable toowners of parent of 103.4 billion yen, and net sales of 1.25 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.