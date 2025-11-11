Markets

SECOM H1 Earnings Slip; Maintains Annual Outlook

November 11, 2025 — 03:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SECOM CO., LTD. (SOMLY,9735.T), a security service provider, on Tuesday, posted lower earnings for the first half despite a 6 per cent spike in sales.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, the firm reaffirmed its earlier guidance.

Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half slipped by 2.6% to 49.10 billion yen from 50.42 billion in the last year.

Basic earnings per share decreased to 119.39 yen from 120.97 yen a year ago.

Operating profit, however, climbed 14.2% to 67.46 billion yen from 59.10 billion yen in the year ago.

Net sales also increased to 593.55 billion yen from 560.20 billion yen in the prior year.

For the full year, SECOM continues to expect Profit attributable to shareholders of 103.40 billion yen, down 4.4% from the year ago.

The projected basic earnings per share remained at 252.62 yen, and the net sales expectation is maintained at 1,251 billion yen.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares had closed at 5,330 Japanese Yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOMLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.