SECO Partners with Hitachi Energy for Smart Utility Solutions

November 25, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

SECO S.p.A. (IT:IOT) has released an update.

SECO S.p.A. has partnered with Hitachi Energy to develop a new line of Utility Smart Boxes, combining SECO’s IoT hardware expertise with Hitachi Energy’s utility application knowledge. This collaboration aims to produce over 200,000 devices and develop an IoT platform to enhance utility operations and promote sustainable energy systems. The initiative underscores their commitment to innovation in the energy sector.

