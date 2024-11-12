News & Insights

SECO and Raspberry Pi Forge IoT Innovation Partnership

November 12, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

SECO S.p.A. (IT:IOT) has released an update.

SECO S.p.A. and Raspberry Pi Ltd have entered a strategic partnership to innovate in the Industrial IoT sector by combining SECO’s IoT expertise with Raspberry Pi’s computing solutions, aiming to deliver customized hardware and software for industrial applications. The collaboration will integrate SECO’s Clea software suite into Raspberry Pi’s offerings, enhancing device management and AI capabilities for industrial users. This agreement signals a mutual commitment to promoting growth and innovation in embedded markets.

