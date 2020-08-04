SEC Seeking ‘Smart Contract’ Tracing Tool That Can Spot Security Vulnerabilities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to procure a blockchain forensics tool that can analyze smart contracts and, preferably, highlight their security issues.

Issuing a âDLT Smart Contract Analysis Toolâ solicitation request on July 30, the SEC signaled its newfound interest in actively monitoring the code-based blockchain contracts at the foundation of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

SEC wants a tool that can identify: contract purpose, token type, purchase and sale restrictions, address whitelists and blacklists, modifications and contract calls, according to documents reviewed by CoinDesk.

Preferably, the tool will also âinclude the capability to analyze smart contracts for security issues and vulnerabilities,â the SEC said in documents accompanying the request.

Comparative analysis between different smart contracts would also be a plus, SEC said. Private-sector software vendors have until Aug. 13 to pitch the watchdog.

Bloomberg Law first reported the SECâs interest in a smart contract tool.

