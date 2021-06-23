SEC Delays Decision on Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed a decision on another bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), this time one from Valkyrie Digital Assets.

In a filing Tuesday, the SEC said it extended the 45-day window to make a decision, which was due to expire June 26.

The SEC designated Aug. 10 as the revised date for a decision on the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund.

This announcement comes a week after the SEC delayed judgement on the VanEck Bitcoin Trust for a second time, requesting interested parties to answer questions on the susceptibility of a bitcoin ETF to market manipulation.

An application by WisdomTree was delayed on June 2.

The delay on Valkyrie’s application, therefore, was not unexpected.

