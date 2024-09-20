SEC Approves Options Trading on BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF IBIT

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has just granted approval for the listing and trading of options on BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

The approved options on the iShares Bitcoin Trust will be physically settled, meaning that when the option is exercised, Bitcoin will be delivered to fulfill the contract. These American-style options can be exercised at any time before the expiration date, providing flexibility for traders. According to the SEC, the listing will follow the same rules as options on other exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including position limits and margin requirements.

"I'm assuming others will be approved in short order," said Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas. "Huge win for the the bitcoin ETFs (as it will attract more liquidity which will in turn attract more big fish). This is nice surprise re timing but not a shocker as James Seyffart and I gave 70% odds of approval by end of May."

The SEC highlighted that this approval would allow investors to hedge their positions on Bitcoin, using the options market to mitigate the inherent volatility of BTC. The iShares Bitcoin Trust has been the most liquid spot Bitcoin ETF, which helped meet the requirements for trading options. The SEC also emphasized that extensive surveillance mechanisms would be in place to monitor potential market manipulation and ensure orderly trading.

"IBIT is the most liquid spot Bitcoin ETF and the 11th most liquid ETF in the U.S. by average volume (34,825,921 shares) and 18th largest by average notional ($1,246,060,738)," stated the SEC. "As of May 22, 2023, IBIT had approximately 193,956 shareholders."

This approval by the SEC continues the trend of expanding regulated financial products based on Bitcoin, pushing it closer to full integration within the global financial system. The ability to trade options on a spot Bitcoin ETF provides new opportunities for institutional investors who wish to engage with the Bitcoin market while maintaining a higher level of risk management.

"Important note: This is just one stage of approval, the OCC and CFTC has to approve as well before they officially list," Balchunas continued. "The other two don't have a 'clock' so not sure when they'll be approved. A big step tho nonetheless that the SEC came around."

