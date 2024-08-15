SEC Approves the First Leveraged MicroStrategy ETF

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the launch of MSTX, the first leveraged single-stock ETF targeting MicroStrategy. The ETF will seek to deliver 175% of MicroStrategy's stock's daily return.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 SEC approves the first leverage long MicroStrategy ETF. pic.twitter.com/9NYrLh81sD August 15, 2024

MSTX is issued by Defiance ETFs, which focuses on thematic and leveraged ETFs. According to Defiance CEO Sylvia Jablonski, the leveraged MicroStrategy ETF offers amplified exposure to Bitcoin since MicroStrategy is one of the largest corporate holders.

As of Q2 2024, MicroStrategy held about 226,500 Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The company took on debt to acquire most of its Bitcoin, making the stock a leveraged Bitcoin play in itself.

Jablonski said, "Given MicroStrategy's inherent higher beta compared to bitcoin, MSTX offers a unique opportunity for investors to maximize their leverage exposure to the Bitcoin market within an ETF wrapper."

Leveraged ETFs pursue daily investment objectives, meaning performance is amplified daily but varies over longer periods. MSTX carries added risks from using leverage and concentration in a single stock.

Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, commented on X that a leveraged MicroStrategy ETF "will be the most volatile ETF you can get in the US market."

The SEC has recently allowed leveraged single-stock ETFs after years of rejecting proposals. GraniteShares and Direxion also have approval for 3x leveraged Tesla and Apple ETFs, respectively. However, leveraged equity ETFs remain a small niche, accounting for less than 1% of overall ETF assets.

Defiance hopes MSTX can break out from the pack with the Bitcoin link. But the first-of-its-kind ETF's ultimate success will depend on investor reception and MicroStrategy's performance as a Bitcoin proxy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.