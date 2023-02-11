SEC Announce Reg BI is an Exam Priority for 2023

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced its examination priorities for 2023. The agency said it is going to focus on Regulation Best Interest, ESG, the new marketing rule, and a host of other issues. When it comes to investigating Reg BI violations, the SEC will zero in on advisors’ recommendations on complex investments such as derivatives and leveraged ETFs, and high-cost and illiquid products such as annuities and nontraded REITs. According to the division, SEC examiners analyzing Reg BI will look atinvestment adviceand recommendations, disclosures made to clients, the processes firms have in place for making best-interest recommendations, and the kind of factors that are considered in light of an investor’s profile, including their goals and account characteristics. The report stated, “Examinations may also focus on recommendations or advice to certain types of investors, such as senior investors and those saving for retirement, and specific account recommendations, such as retirement account rollovers and 529 plans.” The division will also be focusing on the SEC’s new marketing rule, which reached its compliance date last November after taking effect in May 2021. Examiners will be looking at whether advisors have adopted written rules and procedures that “are reasonably designed” to prevent rule violations. Several experts also believe that SEC examiners will expect firms to apply Reg BI standards to ESG recommendations.

