SEB Group Q1 Net Profit Declines YoY

(RTTNews) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEBa.ST, SEB_C.ST) reported that its first quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was 7.50 billion Swedish kronor compared to 7.82 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 3.79 kronor compared to 3.84 kronor. Operating profit before items affecting comparability was 9.43 billion kronor compared to 9.95 billion kronor. The company said its first quarter was marked by geopolitical tensions, leading to higher energy prices and a weaker global growth outlook.

Total operating income declined to 18.41 billion kronor from 19.82 billion kronor, last year. Net interest income was 10.24 billion kronor compared to 10.84 billion kronor. Net fee and commission income declined to 6.41 billion kronor from 6.70 billion kronor.

At last close, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken shares were trading at 179.65 kronor, up 0.48%.

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