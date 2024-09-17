SEB Develops Divisional Structure, Names Jonas Ahlstrom COO

(RTTNews) - SEB S.A. (0MGS.L, SEBYF.OB) Tuesday announced the development of its divisional structure, by consolidating wealth and asset management operations into one division. The company merged the divisions Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Asset Management and Life in to one.

Further, the northern European financial services group with international reach, said it will have a new Chief Operating Officer function. Jonas Ahlström, currently Head of the Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division, is appointed COO and deputy President & CEO. Jeanette Almberg will take on the role as Deputy COO, in addition to her current position as Head of Group & Business Services.

SEB has appointed Andreas Fredriksson, currently Head of Corporate Banking, and John Turesson, currently Head of Investment Banking, as new co-Heads of the division. They succeed Jonas Ahlström, and Maria Rimbäck will succeeds Andreas Fredriksson as Head of Corporate Banking.

The changes are intended to better equip SEB's organisation to continue delivering on its long-term strategy, further strengthening customer focus and enabling faster time to market. The current division Large Corporates & Financial Institutions will be renamed Corporate & Investment Banking. The current division Corporate & Private Customers will be renamed Business & Retail Banking. With the new divisional structure.

Cecilia Wolrath Ekenbäck, Head of Group Compliance, is appointed member of the GEC. Petra Ålund, currently Head of Group Technology, is appointed Head of Group Human Resources as of 1 October 2024, and continues as member of the GEC. She is succeeding Robert Celsing, who continues as Senior Banker at SEB. Henrik Magnusson will take on the role as Acting Head of Group Technology as of 1 October 2024. Linnéa Ecorcheville, Head of Life, is appointed adjunct member of the GEC. Javiera Ragnartz, Head of Asset Management, is appointed adjunct member of the GEC.

Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO said, "Through these changes, we address competition, the increasing pace of technology development and the need for strong non-financial resilience."

