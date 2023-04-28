Sears Credit Card: 6 Things To Know Before You Apply

Store credit cards can be the right choice for the right customer. For example, a store credit card can make a lot of sense if you shop at a certain store often. The Sears Card®* aims to fill that role for its most loyal customers.

However, even if you shop at Sears often, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should get the Sears Credit Card. To help you decide, we’ll cover this card’s benefits, drawbacks and who should get this credit card. We’ll also take a look at some alternatives in case it isn’t the right fit.

Sears Credit Card Highlights

Sears offers several credit cards, but we will highlight the Sears Card®* and the Shop Your Way MasterCard®*. Depending on the credit card you apply for, highlights include:

Exclusive member discounts

Monthly deals

Access to exclusive events and coupons

Earn bonus points on purchases

Sears Credit Card Benefits

Each of these store credit cards accepted at Sears has its own set of benefits:

Sears Card®*: The Sears card is a basic store credit card that can’t be used outside of Sears stores. However, it does have some benefits, like special financing, monthly deals and exclusive discounts online and in-store. You also get access to special cardholder events and coupons.

Shop Your Way MasterCard®*: This card can be used at any participating store, which isn’t limited to Sears locations. With this card, you earn . It earns those rates up to $10,000 in combined purchases each calendar year.

Another benefit of this card is that it earns a welcome bonus of .

Both the Sears Card®* and the Shop Your Way MasterCard®* may qualify for special financing. This allows you to pay 0% interest for 12 months. However, the 0% special financing offer only applies if your purchase balance is paid in full within 12 months.

Shop Your Way Rewards

As mentioned, you can earn Shop Your Way points by making purchases with the Shop Your Way MasterCard®*. 1,000 Shop Your Way points are worth $1, which you can redeem for purchases at Sears and Kmart. Keep in mind that points earned with the Shop Your Way MasterCard®* expire one year after they were earned at the end of the quarter.

You can redeem Shop Your Way points for gift cards from popular brands like Google Play, REI and Lowe’s. You can also pay for purchases with Shop Your Way points at participating merchants. For those who prefer to go mobile, you can download the Shop Your Way MAX app on Google Play or the Apple App Store to shop and manage your account.

Who Should Get the Sears Credit Card?

In general, it makes the most sense to get a Sears card if you shop there often. As mentioned, it lets you earn exclusive discounts and earn rewards (with the Shop Your Way Card).

But it can also make sense to apply for this card if you are building your credit. For instance, this could be an alternative if you have trouble gaining approval for other credit cards. Exercising responsible credit usage with this card, like making on-time payments and keeping your utilization low, could help boost your credit score.

The Shop Your Way Card can also appeal to those who want a more versatile card. It has high earnings rates on gas, groceries and restaurants. And you can redeem those points not only at Sears, but also at other popular retailers. Those include Uber, Xbox, Nike and The Home Depot.

How To Apply for the Sears Card

You can apply for the Sears Card by visiting a local Sears store. Alternatively, you can apply for the Sears Card or the Shop Your Way Mastercard during checkout at Sears.com. You’ll see an offer that allows you to apply for one of the store credit cards and use it if approved.

Alternatives to the Sears Credit Card

There are many alternatives to the Sears Card, especially when including the Shop Your Way Mastercard. Numerous stores have their own credit cards, so there’s no shortage of alternatives. Here are a few to consider:

Bottom Line

Sears’s two credit cards, the Sears Card®* and the Shop Your Way MasterCard®*, each have its own set of benefits for cardholders. Benefits include exclusive discounts, coupons and bonus points. The Shop Your Way MasterCard®* is also eligible for a sign-up bonus. If you frequently shop at Sears stores, these cards could be a smart addition to your wallet.

However, other store credit cards have fewer restrictions, like earning unlimited cash and points back. Plus, remember that you can only use Sears credit cards at Sears stores. General-purpose credit cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offer benefits comparable to that of the Shop Your Way card without such strict limitations.

Overall, picking up a Sears credit card could make sense if you’re an intensely loyal Sears customer and a frequent shopper there. Otherwise, a general-purpose credit card could be a better choice.

Methodology

Forbes Advisor considers a variety of criteria when assigning credit cards a rating. Cards are graded based on numerous factors including:

Annual fees

Welcome bonus offers

Ongoing earning rates

Value of individual points of miles

Included travel or merchant credits

Additional cardholder benefits

Card features we expect cardholders to use the most often are weighted more heavily in our ratings. Altogether, the factors came together to provide a star rating for each individual card.

To learn more about our rating and review methodology and editorial process, check out our guide on How Forbes Advisor Rates Credit Cards.

