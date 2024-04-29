Seaport Global Upgrades Roku (ROKU)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Roku (NasdaqGS:ROKU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.63% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Roku is 85.44. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.63% from its latest reported closing price of 56.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is 4,144MM, an increase of 14.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.23%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.53% to 123,240K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,557K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,529K shares , representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,349K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,891K shares , representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 18.38% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,675K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,901K shares , representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 0.41% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 6,595K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares , representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 36.44% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,636K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,225K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.