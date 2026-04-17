Seaport Global Upgrades Quaker Chemical (KWR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.24% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical is $179.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $193.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.24% from its latest reported closing price of $139.99 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Quaker Chemical is 2,066MM, an increase of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical. This is an decrease of 275 owner(s) or 47.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is 0.09%, an increase of 47.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.99% to 15,402K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 757K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 83.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 756K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares , representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 523K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing a decrease of 25.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 12.64% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 470K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 50.25% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 406K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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