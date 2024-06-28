Seaport Global Upgrades International Paper (IP)

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for International Paper (NYSE:IP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.32% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Paper is 46.42. The forecasts range from a low of 38.99 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from its latest reported closing price of 43.25.

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The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 21,190MM, an increase of 14.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,514 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.18%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 319,278K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,136K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,644K shares , representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,696K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,000K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 90.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,372K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,031K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 88.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,889K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,843K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 10,165K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,835K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 3.65% over the last quarter.

International Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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