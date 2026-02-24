Seaport Global Upgrades Fox (FOXA)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Fox (NasdaqGS:FOXA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.87% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fox is $72.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 30.87% from its latest reported closing price of $55.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 15,434MM, a decrease of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an decrease of 151 owner(s) or 10.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.19%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 273,659K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,506K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares , representing an increase of 75.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 176.59% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,613K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,152K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,126K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,018K shares , representing a decrease of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 33.27% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 9,778K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,576K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 3.35% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,340K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 9.42% over the last quarter.

