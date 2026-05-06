Seaport Global Upgrades Ashland (ASH)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.24% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ashland is $68.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from its latest reported closing price of $54.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,855MM, an increase of 57.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an decrease of 289 owner(s) or 45.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.10%, an increase of 26.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.95% to 48,466K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,686K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 22.28% over the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 2,625K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares , representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 92.31% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,267K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 43.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 38.73% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,900K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 88.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 1,060.77% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,801K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 63.59% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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