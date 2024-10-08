News & Insights

Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Serve Robotics (SERV) with Buy Recommendation

October 08, 2024 — 01:29 am EDT

October 08, 2024 — 01:29 am EDT

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Serve Robotics (NasdaqCM:SERV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.53% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Serve Robotics is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 66.53% from its latest reported closing price of $9.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serve Robotics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 766.67% in the last quarter. SERV / Serve Robotics Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SERV is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SERV / Serve Robotics Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Nvidia holds 3,727K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 1,818K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 925K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 542K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

MYDA Advisors holds 478K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.



